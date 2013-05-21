Santa Barbara Partners in Education to Host Annual Student Awards Breakfast

Dozens of students from eight South Santa Barbara County high schools will be honored for excellent work in career exploration and preparation at an awards breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. May 29 at the Bacara Resort & Spa.

Students were nominated either for their work in a high school course (Career Technical Education, Regional Occupational Program or Academy courses) or for completion of the Partners in Education Paid Job Readiness Training & Internship Program.

The annual breakfast is organized by Santa Barbara Partners in Education, a nonprofit organization administered by theSanta Barbara County Education Office.

The event provides a special opportunity for families, teachers, internship hosts and other community leaders to acknowledge these enthusiastic and ambitious students. It is also a way for Partners in Education to increase public awareness of its internship program and to thank its extensive network of businesses, volunteers and school staff.

The current job market cannot be classified as anything other than lean, internship program officials said, so the application process for existing jobs has become far more demanding. To be competitive in a crowded job market, job applicants must be better skilled, better educated and better able to market themselves.

“Career Technical Education courses offered by local high schools and programs like the Partners in Education Internship Program create meaningful ways for students to explore their career interests,” Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said. “The skills learned through these opportunities make students better equipped for the professional world and more competitive in the job application process.”

The internship program provides students with six weeks of job readiness training, which includes instruction on researching to find which companies are hiring; writing resumes and cover letters; developing interview skills; communicating verbally and nonverbally; learning workplace etiquette; and becoming financially literate. After the training concludes, students are placed into internships with local businesses and organizations that match their interests.

Through the internship program, Partners in Education helps students develop and maintain many of the professional skills required of a 21st-century employee and helps them gain first-hand knowledge of their fields of interest.

Receiving awards this year will be 62 students representing eight South County schools. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., and the program will begin at 7:45 a.m. Highlights will include a video presentation, produced by Cox Communications, that features a Partners in Education student intern.

Tickets are available by clicking here until midnight May 22.

For more information about Partners in Education, click here, or contact development specialist Chelsea Pacino Duffy at 805.964.4710 x4421 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.