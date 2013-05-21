Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:08 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Valerie Burns: Successful Wardrobe Image for Men

By Valerie Burns | May 21, 2013 | 10:17 p.m.

It’s been revealed to me time and time again how important fit and quality are for presenting a stylish, even relaxed polished image for men.

Valerie Burns
Valerie Burns

I’ve noticed that many of my male clients often wear a size too big and don’t have the perfect hem length to pants, and this would include jeans. It makes or breaks the overall look. Great fit will equal a stylish look on a man.

If you are wearing clothes too big, the look will appear sloppy and unprofessional. It’s currently fashionable to wear pants a bit shorter and narrow. This is going to look best on a taller man. Click here for a link that discusses the “break” in a hem.

Less is best. Focus on good quality trousers and shirts that fit you really well. Spring is a good time to add a little color, and think classy vs. flashy. A nice looking pinstripe shirt can go a long way. Make sure the fit is good in the body (not baggy) and the sleeve length is right. It truly is in the details for men due to consistently wearing a structured look.

If you want to wear jeans for a business casual style, then be sure to wear a jean that has quality and a flattering appeal. Pair your jeans with an interesting collared shirt that you don’t have to tuck in.  Add a versatile sport jacket to polished jean attire for a classic business casual look that would be appropriate for a date or social business networking events.

There are jackets and then there are jackets. Same goes for suits. It’s all about quality fabric, fit and flattering versatile color and texture. One great sports jacket and one knock-out suit (unless you’re wearing a suit everyday) are all you need to take you from casual to formal.

Last but not least are shoes, and they say a lot about a man. Trust me, women notice. A comfortable, stylish slip-on works with most jean and trouser looks. Lace-ups are best for suits.

So, take a look at yourself in a three-way mirror and see how you measure up in hem length, fit from front to back, and dynamic color all to create an empowered image that creates magnetic energy for your business and social life. If the idea of putting this together for yourself is daunting, hire a professional to get you on the right track.

— Valerie Burns is a Santa Barbara-based image and design consultant specializing in personal image and interior design makeovers. Her blog will appear periodically. Click here for more information. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 