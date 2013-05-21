Vandenberg Air Force Base to Undergo Change of Command

The 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base will welcome a new commander in a change of command ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. next Tuesday at the base parade grounds.

Col. Keith Balts will replace Col. Nina Armagno, who is continuing on to Patrick AFB in Florida, to become the 45th Space Wing commander.

Some of Balts’ past assignments include tours as the U.S. Air Forces Central Command director of space forces; 10th Space Warning Squadron commander, Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D.; 76th Space Operations Squadron deputy commander, Schriever AFB, Colo.; National Reconnaissance Office chief of space tactics division, Washington, D.C.; and also previously served as 30th Space Wing vice commander here.

Balts earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and his first master’s degree from the University of Colorado. He also completed a master’s degree in military operational art and science at Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell AFB, Ala., and a master of arts degree in national security and strategic studies from Naval War College in Newport, R.I.

His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Medal and the Air Force Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the base theater.