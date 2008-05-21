Allegiant Airlines Begins Nonstop Service to Las Vegas

The carrier joins USAirways Express with direct flights to and from the 'Entertainment Capital of the World.'

Beginning Thursday, Allegiant Airlines will begin nonstop service to Las Vegas three times a week aboard 150-seat jet aircraft. An inaugural event to celebrate the new flights will take place at the Santa Barbara Airport

‘s airline terminal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The festivities include an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Santa Barbara City Councilman Grant House, a drawing for complimentary roundtrip airfare to Las Vegas on Allegiant, a live remote radio broadcast with Julie Ramos of

KTYD

, “Elvis” and a Las Vegas showgirl milling with guests, a magician and refreshments.

The Allegiant flights to Las Vegas depart Santa Barbara on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 9:15 p.m. Flights to Santa Barbara are on the same days, leaving Las Vegas at 6:10 p.m. and arriving in Santa Barbara at 7:20 p.m. Passengers are advised to arrive 1½ hours prior to flight departure times since the flights are expected to be full, and ample time is needed to park, check-in and go through security.

Nonstop service to Las Vegas from Santa Barbara is also available on a daily basis aboard

USAirways Express

’ 66-passenger jet aircraft.

Terri Gibson is the

Santa Barbara Airport

‘s marketing and communication director.