Local News

Allegiant Airlines Begins Nonstop Service to Las Vegas

The carrier joins USAirways Express with direct flights to and from the 'Entertainment Capital of the World.'

By Terri Gibson | May 21, 2008 | 7:12 p.m.

Beginning Thursday, Allegiant Airlines will begin nonstop service to Las Vegas three times a week aboard 150-seat jet aircraft. An inaugural event to celebrate the new flights will take place at the Santa Barbara Airport

‘s airline terminal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The festivities include an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Santa Barbara City Councilman Grant House, a drawing for complimentary roundtrip airfare to Las Vegas on Allegiant, a live remote radio broadcast with Julie Ramos of

KTYD

, “Elvis” and a Las Vegas showgirl milling with guests, a magician and refreshments.

The Allegiant flights to Las Vegas depart Santa Barbara on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 9:15 p.m. Flights to Santa Barbara are on the same days, leaving Las Vegas at 6:10 p.m. and arriving in Santa Barbara at 7:20 p.m. Passengers are advised to arrive 1½ hours prior to flight departure times since the flights are expected to be full, and ample time is needed to park, check-in and go through security.

Nonstop service to Las Vegas from Santa Barbara is also available on a daily basis aboard

USAirways Express

’ 66-passenger jet aircraft.

Terri Gibson is the

Santa Barbara Airport

‘s marketing and communication director.

