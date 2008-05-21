UCSB Mentor Program Puts Students Ahead of the Learning Curve

High-schoolers conduct research under the guidance of faculty members and earn academic credit; the deadline to apply is Friday.

UCSB’s Research Mentorship Program, which lets high school students get an early start on their college careers, will take place from June 23 through Aug. 1. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday.

The six-week summer program gives students ages 16 to 18 who have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 the opportunity to conduct research under the guidance of UCSB faculty members, post doctoral students and advanced graduate students.

Choosing their own research topics in areas as diverse as science and engineering, the arts and music, the social sciences and the humanities, students earn eight units of UC academic credit. At the end of the program, they will present their research findings at a two-day symposium open to the public.

“They’re already bright and eager young students, but within six weeks they make remarkable transformations in understanding concepts and using vocabulary,” said Miriam Polne-Fuller, a research biologist at UCSB’s Marine Science Institute and director of the program. “When they present their work at the symposium, they sound like young professionals.”

Participants can live in campus residence halls or commute. The cost for the Research Mentorship Program is $6,798, which includes tuition, housing, three daily meals and extracurricular activities. For commuting students, the cost is $3,000. Scholarships are available for financially qualified students.

Applications should be submitted to UCSB’s Summer Sessions office by May 30. More information, including downloadable applications, is available at

www.summer.ucsb.edu/precollegeprograms

or by calling 805.893.8950.

Andrea Estrada works in Internal Affairs at UCSB.