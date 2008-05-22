Schwarzenegger Says He’s Right in the Middle of Budget Reform

Governor touts his spending blueprint as foundation for future, outlines steps to stimulate California's economy.

SACRAMENTO — The rich bounty of California was on full display inside the Sacramento Convention Center on Wednesday as decision makers and business leaders gathered amid piles of fruits and vegetables for the 82nd annual Sacramento Host Breakfast. While agriculture may have been the day’s theme, the achievements, talents and heroics of Golden State natives and newcomers were celebrated as well.

California’s most famous immigrant, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, headlined a program that included the

Huie Lovelady & Unity Choir

, a tribute to the U.S. armed forces and a moving address by California Army National Guard Capt. Danjel Bout, a decorated Iraq War veteran.

The breakfast followed the

California Chamber of Commerce

Schwarzenegger was in top form for the business audience he has courted throughout his time in office. Taking the stage after a dry address on energy by CalChamber board chairman Ed Guiles, he extolled the

Sempra Energy

chairman and CEO’s “warm-up act.”

“Isn’t it exciting when you have someone talk to you about energy this early in the morning?” he asked. Hearing a smattering of laughter, he deadpanned, “Yeah, I know.”

Citing a few of the issues he and the CalChamber successfully have fought for over the years — the repeal of the car tax, the Proposition 49 after-school programs initiative and the infrastructure bond measures, to name a few — he signaled out the CalChamber’s annual

“Job-Killer” List

and proudly noted that it was always the same as his.

“When those bills come to my desk, they are terminated,” he laughed, before turning serious: “The bills we want to sign are job-creating bills so we can maintain a healthy economy and not drive our businesses out of state.”

Schwarzenegger said he was happy to talk about the California budget and his May revision, which is intended to help erase a $15 billion deficit. He said his blueprint changes the “feast or famine” cycle that has plagued California in recent years and creates a rainy-day fund via a constitutional amendment. In the short term, he said, the gap can’t be closed by cuts alone.

“We have to introduce revenues without raising taxes,” he said. “That’s why we want to ‘securitize’ Lottery funds.”

Schwarzenegger dismissed criticism from both the left and the right.

“My budget is in the middle and, so far, it is the only budget in town,” he said. “If the Democrats don’t like it, they can propose their own budget. If Republicans don’t like it, they can propose their own.”

Ultimately, he said, “what really gets us out of this mess is to stimulate the economy.”

To do so, he said he was committed to creating public-private partnerships to tackle $500 billion in infrastructure needs; establishing employer protections from frivolous lawsuits; and winning redistricting reform. In the last three elections, he said, only four of California’s 496 legislative seats have changed hands because of gerrymandering.

“Our system is rigged,” he said. “It is worse than Russia!

“... Instead of the people choosing the politicians, the politicians are choosing the people.”

Wednesday’s breakfast wrapped up with a presentation from Dan Dunmoyer, Schwarzenegger’s deputy chief of staff and Cabinet secretary, who made a pitch for the 26th Board of Governors Conference his boss is hosting Aug. 13-15 in Hollywood. The conference is made up of the four U.S. border states — California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas — as well as the six in Mexico — Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas — and, together, they create the third-largest economic region in the world. The ties that bind are deep, Dunmoyer said, with Mexico being California’s largest trading partner — to the tune of $18 billion in exports each year.

Afterward, the RLA got down to business, holding a succession of meetings with top officials, including Dick Castner and Matt Klemin of the

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

