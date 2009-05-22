Ballet Company Adds Twist to Classic ‘Cinderella’

With state-of-the-art theatrics, video effects and perfection in choreography, the Ventura County Ballet Company will present Cinderella, The Ballet at 7 p.m. June 6 and 2 p.m. June 7 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way.

Rodney Gustafson of the State Street Ballet in Santa Barbara, Cinderella’s choreographer and former member of the American Ballet Theatre, adapts the timeless, romantic beauty of this classic ballet for a new era to enjoy with a unique twist.

The twist is drawn out by Cinderella’s two homely stepsisters, hilariously played by Sergei Domrachev and John Piel, who bring over-the-top and outrageous demeanors to the stage.

“Casting prima power ballerina Jennifer Rowe as Cinderella and Australian TV dancing superstar Aaron Smyth as Prince Charming adds a lot of anticipation to our performances,” said Kathleen Noblin, founder of the Ventura County Ballet Company. “Aaron is flying in from New York to perform with our ballet, and the excitement is at a fever pitch.”



Tickets range from $9 to $23, and tickets for children age 10 or younger are $10. Click here for tickets are available online at venturacountyballet.com, or call the box office at 805.486.2424.

— Tina Vervoorn represents the Ventura County Ballet Company.