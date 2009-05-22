Firefighters Respond to Two Structure Fires in Goleta

Crews also expect to have the 18-day-old Jesusita Fire fully contained by Friday evening

Santa Barbara County firefighters put out two relatively small structure fires Friday in Old Town Goleta, and are looking ahead to controlling the 18-day-old Jesusita Fire as well.

The first fire occurred in the morning at 170 Magnolia Ave. Firefighters responded with four engines to a report of smoke at an apartment building. Capt. David Sadecki, the public information officer, said a plumber’s torch ignited the flames, but fire crews were able to contain the fire to the bathroom area.

About 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire along Goleta’s main drag. Six engines responded to a report of fire at Yoli’s Restaurant, 5877 Hollister Ave.

Sadecki said firefighters made an “aggressive interior attack,” containing the flames to the kitchen area. No injuries have been reported, and while the restaurant is surrounded by other businesses, no information on damage has yet been reported.

Sadecki announced at 3 p.m. that firefighting crews are approaching full containment of the Jesusita Fire. The fire, which erupted May 5, is expected to be under control by 6 p.m. Friday.

“The Unified Command of Santa Barbara County FD, Santa Barbara City FD, Montecito FD and the U.S. Forest Service are pleased to make this announcement,” he said. “The Unified Command would also like to thank the citizens of Santa Barbara for their continued support and cooperation during the fire.”

