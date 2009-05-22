Goleta to Celebrate Public Works Week at Armitos Park

The city of Goleta will celebrate Public Works Week with festivities at Armitos Park in Old Town from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

There will be light refreshments and children’s art activities. At 11 a.m., Mayor Roger Aceves and members of the City Council will officially open Armitos Park with a ribbon-cutting.

Armitos Park is the newest park in Goleta. In 2005, the city acquired property from the Housing Authority with the goal of constructing a neighborhood park for the 5,000 residents of Old Town. The developed park area encompasses just less than a half-acre of the 1.5 acre parcel. The rest of the parcel has been left in a natural state.

Armitos Park, on Armitos Avenue just east of South Kellogg Avenue in Old Town, features playground equipment, benches, a grass area, a pathway and landscaping.

Public Works Week in Goleta, which this year was from May 17-23, is an annual celebration during which the city recognizes the work and dedication of its public works professionals.