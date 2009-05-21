Highway 150 Paving to Continue Near Carpinteria

Work is scheduled Tuesday through Friday next week

A project to repave a portion of Highway 150 will continue from Carpinteria Avenue to the Santa Barbara/Ventura County line from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, May 28, work will take place from 8 a.m, to 4 p.m. On May 29, work has been scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with a pilot car. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The contractor for the $229,000 project is International Surfacing Systems of Modesto.

The project is expected to be complete in early June.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.