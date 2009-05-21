Local Students Score at State Science Fair

Eight students in the Santa Barbara High School District receive awards

The California State Science Fair was held May 18-19, and eight students in the Santa Barbara High School District were recognized:

Behavioral and Social Sciences / Junior Division

» Second place, Michael Feldman, La Colina Junior High, “Decision Making in the Face of Risk” (adviser Laura Wilson). Michael’s science project won Best in Fair-Junior in the Santa Barbara County Science Fair.

» Honorable mention, Anisha Kumar, La Colina Junior High, “Does Encouragement Really Help” (adviser David Marchetti)

Chemistry / Junior Division

» Honorable mention, Daniel Gay, Goleta Valley Junior High, “Effects of Voltage and Concentration on the Fractal Dimension of Electrodeposited Copper Aggregates” (adviser Brad Penkala)

Cognitive Science / Junior Division

» Second place, Rishika Singh, “Eyes, Nose, or Mouth: Measuring Their Effecitveness in Face Recognition” (adviser Dr. Ambuj Singh)

Human Biology / Junior Division

» Honorable mention, Kana Yamamoto, “How Does the Eardrum Affect Our Hearing?” (adviser Takuya Yamamoto)

Toxicology / Junior Division

» Honorable mention, Evan Lew, “Green Flourescent Protein” (adviser Dr. John Lew)

Zoology / Senior Division

» Second place, Evan Lincoln, LED wavelengths on the Phototaxis of Artemia” (adviser David Plachetzki). Evan’s science project won Best in Fair-Junior in the Santa Barbara County Science Fair.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.