San Marcos Students Sweep Rotary’s Essay Contest

San Marcos High School students won first, second and third place in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s recent essay contest for high school students.
The recipients were honored at a Rotary Club luncheon on Friday at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.
The winners were Annel Becerra, first place; Melissa Terry, second place; and Bridget Gioiello, third place.
The recipients read their essays to the Rotarians and guests, and received cash prizes. In addition, Becerra’s essay was entered into a districtwide contest. She received second place and a $250 award.
Mary Lindenstein is an English teacher at San Marcos High School.