San Marcos Students Sweep Rotary’s Essay Contest

One of the students also places second in a districtwide contest

By Mary Lindenstein | May 22, 2009 | 7:35 p.m.

San Marcos High School students won first, second and third place in the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s recent essay contest for high school students.

The recipients were honored at a Rotary Club luncheon on Friday at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

The winners were Annel Becerra, first place; Melissa Terry, second place; and Bridget Gioiello, third place.

The recipients read their essays to the Rotarians and guests, and received cash prizes. In addition, Becerra’s essay was entered into a districtwide contest. She received second place and a $250 award.

Mary Lindenstein is an English teacher at San Marcos High School.

