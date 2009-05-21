Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bowl to Come Alive With The Killers

Tickets for the Sept. 13 concert will go on sale May 29

By | May 21, 2009 | 9:13 p.m.

The Killers will return to Santa Barbara to play the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Tickets will go on sale at 4 p.m. May 29.

After bursting onto the international stage with the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated Hot Fuss, The Killers have experienced a whirlwind of success around the world. The Vegas-based four-pece — Brandon Flowers on vocals/keyboards, Dave Keuning on guitars, Mark Stoermer on bass and Ronnie Vannucci on drums — saw their debut album take on a life of its own as the success of singles such as Mr. Brightside, All These Things That I’ve Done and Somebody Told Me became pop-rock anthems across multiple continents.

In 2006, their sophomore album Sam’s Town showcased a slightly different side to The Killers, a heartfelt love letter to their hometown, which broadened their still distinctive sound. The album spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Top 200. 2007 gave fans the band’s critically acclaimed B-side collection, Sawdust, which included a collaboration with Lou Reed.

November 2008 brought The Killers latest offering, Day & Age, which includes the synth atmospherics of the first single, Human, to the powerful, chunky guitars and horn swells of Losing Touch to the anthemic Spaceman.

Ticket prices range from $37 to $62, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is at 1122 N. Milpas St. Order online at www.ticketmaster.com, or call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone.

— Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 