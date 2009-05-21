Santa Barbara Bowl to Come Alive With The Killers

Tickets for the Sept. 13 concert will go on sale May 29

The Killers will return to Santa Barbara to play the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Sept. 13. Tickets will go on sale at 4 p.m. May 29.

After bursting onto the international stage with the multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated Hot Fuss, The Killers have experienced a whirlwind of success around the world. The Vegas-based four-pece — Brandon Flowers on vocals/keyboards, Dave Keuning on guitars, Mark Stoermer on bass and Ronnie Vannucci on drums — saw their debut album take on a life of its own as the success of singles such as Mr. Brightside, All These Things That I’ve Done and Somebody Told Me became pop-rock anthems across multiple continents.

In 2006, their sophomore album Sam’s Town showcased a slightly different side to The Killers, a heartfelt love letter to their hometown, which broadened their still distinctive sound. The album spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Top 200. 2007 gave fans the band’s critically acclaimed B-side collection, Sawdust, which included a collaboration with Lou Reed.

November 2008 brought The Killers latest offering, Day & Age, which includes the synth atmospherics of the first single, Human, to the powerful, chunky guitars and horn swells of Losing Touch to the anthemic Spaceman.

Ticket prices range from $37 to $62, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is at 1122 N. Milpas St. Order online at www.ticketmaster.com, or call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone.

— Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.