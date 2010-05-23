National Charity League’s Sara Van Valkenburgh Earns Top Service Honor

Twenty-three Ticktockers, young women in grades seven through 12, have been recognized for outstanding community service efforts during the 2009-2010 year at National Charity League of Santa Barbara’s recent annual meeting.

“Our NCL chapter is involved with 18 different philanthropies throughout the Santa Barbara area,” said outgoing chapter president Missy Macfadyen. “The young women of National Charity League volunteer enthusiastically all year long, giving back to our community in many ways.

“It has been an honor working with an organization that encourages a commitment to philanthropic service.”

The Senior Service Award, given to the graduating senior with the highest number of cumulative philanthropic service hours earned as a Ticktocker, went to Sara Van Valkenburgh of Dos Pueblos High. When asked what she has gained through her years of service, Van Valkenburgh replied, “I have learned that one person can make a difference. No matter how small your action, it may make a difference to someone.”

Van Valkenburgh accumulated 609.25 hours during her six years as a Ticktocker. She will be attending UC Berkeley in the fall.

The Diane Gilchrist Award, given to the mother-daughter team with the highest number of philanthropic service hours worked together, was presented to Suzanne Rapley and her daughter, Arianna Janoff, a Dos Pueblos junior. Janoff also won the Merci Award, given to the Ticktocker with the highest number of philanthropic service hours in one year. She accumulated 299 service hours this year, primarily at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Other service award winners included Therese Fazio of Bishop Diego High; Brennan Cusack and Addison Mayfield of Cate School; Olivia Caeser of Crane Country Day School; Alanna Kjoller, Sydney Kovacs and Lauren Van Valkenburgh of Dos Pueblos High; Courtney Miller of Goleta Valley Junior High; Emily Allen and Megan Bergthold of La Colina Junior High; Fiona Jessup of Laguna Blanca School; Nicole Larson and Milana Skiff of Marymount of Santa Barbara; Kiki Katsev, Jaimie Mayner, Nathalie Mitchell and Christine Pearson of San Marcos High; Blair Butler, Alexandra Demopoulus and Sophia Spann of Santa Barbara High; and Hannah Brisby of Santa Barbara Junior High.

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 225 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

— Amy Giles is a National Charity League of Santa Barbara parent.