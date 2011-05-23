Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:53 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Fire Department Plans to Maintain Services, Cut Overtime Costs in $21 Million Budget

As medical calls increase, agency looks to improve response time to within four minutes for 80 percent of calls

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 23, 2011 | 12:09 a.m.

Unexpected overtime that cost the Santa Barbara Fire Department $850,000 this year likely will be under scrutiny Monday as department officials make their budget presentation to the City Council.

The council has been hearing from each of the city’s departments as it prepares to adopt a municipal budget by June 21 for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The spike in expenses for the Fire Department is the result of constant staffing requirements — at three people for each of SBFD’s eight stations — combined with high injury and retirement rates, Division Chief Pat McElroy has said. The department’s 2011-2012 budget includes safety-concepts training to reduce injuries and increase effectiveness.

Most of the department’s calls for service are medical emergencies, and one of the objectives for next year is to respond within four minutes on 80 percent of calls. The average response time in 2010 was 2.98 minutes and the current year is projected to have a 3.08-minute response average, according to budget documents.

There were 5,145 medical calls in 2010, a few more in the current year, and a projected decrease to 4,500 in fiscal year 2012. Fire calls are expected to come in between the 318 in 2010 and the 164 expected this year.

Like the Police Department, the bulk of the Fire Department’s expenses is in salaries and benefits, which total $18.8 million of the proposed $21.36 million budget. Fewer hourly employee hours — from overtime costs — are proposed next year.

In addition to fire and medical response, the SBFD’s services include a team at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport, a fire-prevention program that includes code enforcement, aircraft rescue and firefighting, wildland fire mitigation and public education.

The Santa Barbara fire budget presentation will begin in City Hall council chambers, 735 Anacapa St., at 6 p.m. Monday. Click here to read the Fire Department’s proposed 2011-2012 budget.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 