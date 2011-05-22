Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:58 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Man Hurt When Truck Strikes Tree on Private Property

The vehicle reportedly shifted into gear while the 89-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | May 22, 2011 | 6:35 p.m.

An elderly Carpinteria man suffered serious injuries Sunday after his pickup truck shifted into gear while he was in the passenger seat, rolled down his driveway and hit a tree.

The California Highway Patrol reported that shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, 89-year-old Alden Robert Fogliadini was driving his GMC pickup truck on his property off Gobernador Canyon Road. He parked, walked to the passenger side, sat down and put on the seat belt.

CHP spokesman Jeremy Wayland said Fogliadini then apparently shifted the truck into gear, for unknown reasons, and the vehicle started rolling. Fogliadini tried to steer from the passenger seat, maneuvering the truck around the driveway’s minor turns, but lost control about halfway down the driveway and crashed.

An American Medical Response ambulance transported Fogliadini to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a broken left arm and broken right hip, facial lacerations and bruising.

The CHP is investigating the crash. No other vehicles were involved, and Wayland said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

