Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Restoration, Sustainability Projects Focus of COAST Walking Tour

Lisa Stratton will lead Wednesday's walk, beginning at Campus Point Beach

By Caitlin Carlson for COAST | May 22, 2012 | 6:52 p.m.

COAST will host its monthly Walking Wednesday tour beginning at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday.

May’s Walking Wednesday tour will feature UCSB’s latest environmental sustainability and restoration efforts with Lisa Stratton. This great walk along the beach, lagoon and UCSB will take exciting look on the latest UCSB restoration and sustainability projects — dunes, coastal sage scrub, bird habitats, wetlands and more.

The group will meet at the bottom of the stairs at Campus Point Beach.

Car Directions: Exit Highway 101 northbound at Highway 217. Follow it to the end where it enters the UCSB gate. Go around the big circle and turn on Lagoon Rd. At the end of Lagoon Rd (before the signs that don’t allow you to drive further), people can park in Lot 6.

Click here for bike directions. Click here for public transit directions.

Next month’s walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, with the group meeting at 1116 De la Vina St.

The walk will take us by a rich collection of attractive affordable housing projects located in the Lower West Downtown neighborhood. Led by two architects and a Housing Authority representative, we will see low-income senior and family apartments, an artists’ condominium, and a single-room occupancy hotel for veterans, all of which blend into their neighborhoods and add to the streetscape.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 