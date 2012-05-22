UCSB Restoration, Sustainability Projects Focus of COAST Walking Tour

COAST will host its monthly Walking Wednesday tour beginning at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday.

May’s Walking Wednesday tour will feature UCSB’s latest environmental sustainability and restoration efforts with Lisa Stratton. This great walk along the beach, lagoon and UCSB will take exciting look on the latest UCSB restoration and sustainability projects — dunes, coastal sage scrub, bird habitats, wetlands and more.

The group will meet at the bottom of the stairs at Campus Point Beach.

Car Directions: Exit Highway 101 northbound at Highway 217. Follow it to the end where it enters the UCSB gate. Go around the big circle and turn on Lagoon Rd. At the end of Lagoon Rd (before the signs that don’t allow you to drive further), people can park in Lot 6.

Click here for bike directions. Click here for public transit directions.

Next month’s walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, with the group meeting at 1116 De la Vina St.

The walk will take us by a rich collection of attractive affordable housing projects located in the Lower West Downtown neighborhood. Led by two architects and a Housing Authority representative, we will see low-income senior and family apartments, an artists’ condominium, and a single-room occupancy hotel for veterans, all of which blend into their neighborhoods and add to the streetscape.

— Caitlin Carlson is a project director for COAST.