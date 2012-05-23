Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Council Committee Backs Santa Barbara Fee Increases

Full City Council will take up proposed charges during budget hearings in early June

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 23, 2012 | 3:09 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council’s finance committee on Tuesday supported proposed fee increases and revenue estimates for the 2012-13 recommended budget, which will be considered when the full council makes budget decisions in early June.

Council members have spent the last month listening to department presentations, and will start making decisions on the proposed $252.3 million operating budget and $19.8 million capital budget at a June 6 special meeting.

The city proposes increasing planning and development fees, harbor slip fees and utility fees for next year. Staff members propose a 3.5-percent increase to water usage and monthly service charges, a 2.69-percent increase to trash and recycling rates, and a 10-percent increase to wastewater rates, partly due to a costly legal settlement with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper that requires extra pipe replacement.

The council will also consider changing the city’s reserve fund policies. Budgetary, or economic contingency, reserves are to be used during economic downturns, but not to the degree they have been: nearly depleted, finance director Bob Samario has said.

The council will discuss requirements for using the reserve funds, and may eliminate the $1 million capital reserve, which has never been used.

As of now, the city has goals of a disaster reserve fund representing 15 percent of the budget, and a contingency reserve representing 10 percent for the general fund.

Council members have approved using reserve funds to pay for ongoing expenses, but new policies clarify that reserves should only be used for unplanned events that have a major financial impact, such as natural disasters, not merely to fill a hole left by negotiated salary and benefit increases or higher retirement costs, Samario said Tuesday.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 