Crane Country Day School Invites Community to Free Showing of ‘Finding Kind’

In Finding Kind, filmmakers Lauren Parsekian and Molly Thompson, who met while in school at Pepperdine University, set out on a cross-country journey of discovery and education.

Interviewing women and girls along the way about their lives and experiences, Parsekian and Thompson find, among all of the unique personal stories, some universal truths about growing up as girls.

Finding Kind is a document of that journey, and of the filmmakers’ quest to take these experiences and find a common ground of kindness and mutual respect.

In addition to all of the individual girls and women who share their personal experiences about girl on girl bullying with the filmmakers, Parsekian and Thompson include interviews with respected experts and authors in the fields of psychology, education, and the interrelationships of women and girls.

Finding Kind will be shown for free at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cate Hall at Crane Country Day School.

Crane School is located at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Santa Barbara. For more information, click here or call 805.969.7732 x127.

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.