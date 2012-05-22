Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Makes Two Lists of Nation’s Best High Schools

Newsweek Magazine ranks the school No. 597, and U.S. News & World Report ranks it No. 671

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | May 22, 2012 | 1:05 p.m.

Newsweek Magazine has released its list of 1,000 top public high schools in America, and Dos Pueblos High School is No. 597 on the list.

According to the magazine’s website: “Measuring data such as percent of graduates accepted to college, AP/IB tests per student and average SAT scores, Newsweek reveals that of the top 1,000, 138 of the schools are in California, 118 in New York, 86 in Texas and 74 in New Jersey.”

“Newsweek has produced this list for more than a decade, in the process we’ve become the leader in evaluating America’s best public high schools,” said Mark Miller, director of editorial operations for Newsweek. “Education is one of the public’s top concerns, and this year we’ve seen that many schools are triumphing with very limited funds and resources. We’ve expanded the list from 500 to 1,000 making our 2012 study more comprehensive than ever.”

Click here to view the complete list.

Dos Pueblos also made U.S. News & World Report’s list of best high schools.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 22,000 public high schools in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Dos Pueblos ranked No. 671 nationally and No. 125 in California.

According to the magazine’s website: “To produce the 2012 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings, U.S. News teamed up with the Washington, D.C.-based American Institutes for Research, one of the largest behavioral and social science research organizations in the world.

“AIR implemented U.S. News’ comprehensive rankings methodology, which is based on the key principles that a great high school must serve all of its students well, not just those who are college-bound, and that it must be able to produce measurable academic outcomes to show the school is successfully educating its student body across a range of performance indicators.”

Click here to view the complete list.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 