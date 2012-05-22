Dos Pueblos Makes Two Lists of Nation’s Best High Schools

Newsweek Magazine ranks the school No. 597, and U.S. News & World Report ranks it No. 671

Newsweek Magazine has released its list of 1,000 top public high schools in America, and Dos Pueblos High School is No. 597 on the list.

According to the magazine’s website: “Measuring data such as percent of graduates accepted to college, AP/IB tests per student and average SAT scores, Newsweek reveals that of the top 1,000, 138 of the schools are in California, 118 in New York, 86 in Texas and 74 in New Jersey.”

“Newsweek has produced this list for more than a decade, in the process we’ve become the leader in evaluating America’s best public high schools,” said Mark Miller, director of editorial operations for Newsweek. “Education is one of the public’s top concerns, and this year we’ve seen that many schools are triumphing with very limited funds and resources. We’ve expanded the list from 500 to 1,000 making our 2012 study more comprehensive than ever.”

Dos Pueblos also made U.S. News & World Report’s list of best high schools.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 22,000 public high schools in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Dos Pueblos ranked No. 671 nationally and No. 125 in California.

According to the magazine’s website: “To produce the 2012 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools rankings, U.S. News teamed up with the Washington, D.C.-based American Institutes for Research, one of the largest behavioral and social science research organizations in the world.

“AIR implemented U.S. News’ comprehensive rankings methodology, which is based on the key principles that a great high school must serve all of its students well, not just those who are college-bound, and that it must be able to produce measurable academic outcomes to show the school is successfully educating its student body across a range of performance indicators.”

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.