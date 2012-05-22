Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Percussion Ensemble to Spark ‘Ring of Fire’

There will be a geographical — not to say geological — theme to the next concert by UCSB’s remarkable Percussion Ensemble (under Director Jon Nathan), which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (Music Building).

The concert will feature compositions produced around the tectonically volatile region known as the “Pacific Rim,” and for that reason the concert is called “Ring of Fire.”

In addition to Nathan, participating ensemble members include Isabel-Marie Garcia-Euyoque, Daniel Pena, Aaron Jones, Matt Richards, Ben Donlon, Chavadith Tantavirojn and Luis Vazquez.

We will hear chamber music for percussion from Australia (Erik Griswold), Japan (Keiko Abe), Brazil (Ney Rosauro) and the United States (Bob Becker, of the renowned Nexus Percussion Ensemble, as well as Alaska’s composer laureate, John Luther Adams).

Matt Richards will be the featured student performer in Abe’s Dream of the Cherry Blossoms and Becker’s classical Indian music influenced Mudra, Ben Donlon in the samurai influenced timpani solo The Way of the Warrior, and Aaron Jones as soloist on Rosauro’s Concerto for Marimba and Percussion Ensemble. Griswold’s In the Dream, for percussion sextet, will complete the program, while throughout the concert, like punctuation, we’ll hear the Five Drum Quartets from Coyote Builds North America by Adams.

Members of the Percussion Ensemble will also be participating, along with 40 other percussionists from throughout Southern California, at next month’s Ojai Music Festival, in a performance of Adams’ large spatial percussion work, Inuksuit.

Tickets to the Percussion Ensemble concert are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, and they will be available at the door before the event.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.