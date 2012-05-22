Goleta’s Planning Chief Leaving for Stockton Job

City may consider reorganizing department after Steve Chase's departure in June

Goleta’s director of planning and environmental services, Steve Chase, is leaving his job to become the City of Stockton’s director of community development this summer.

June 21 will be Chase’s last day, according to Valerie Kushnerov, Goleta’s public information officer.

“At this point, we do not have a replacement director, so Patricia Saley, our interim planning manager, will continue to lead that department,” Kushnerov said.

The City Council will consider a reorganization plan at next week’s meeting that could affect the future of that department, she added.

Chase will start in Stockton with a $165,000 salary, according to the Stockton Record. Stockton City Canager Bob Deis told the Record that Chase’s planning, development and environmental experience — both with Goleta and Santa Barbara County — made him a good pick.

“Steve has really helped move the city forward in its planning processes and he will be sorely missed,” Goleta City Manager Dan Singer said. “We wish him well in his new position in Stockton.”

