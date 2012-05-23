Letter to the Editor: Yes on Measures W and X, and Why?

I hope you will join me in voting for and endorsing school funding Measures W and X on the June 5 ballot.

Four years ago, voters in the Santa Barbara Unified School District overwhelmingly approved $7 million in local funding for classrooms. Those funds have been used for music and art instruction, math, science, foreign language and the performing arts throughout the district. Those parcel tax measures expire in June 2013.

As a way to continue providing valuable enrichment programs and an enhanced curriculum, the Board of Education voted to place two measures on the June 5 ballot: Measure W for junior high and high schools that serve 10,000 students in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Goleta, and Measure X for Santa Barbara elementary schools serving 5,000 students. These two measures combined will deliver more than $16 million to our students and our classrooms.

The funds generated from these measures will stay in our community and cannot be taken away by the state. The term of the measures is four years. There is an exemption for seniors, and no monies can be used for administrator salaries.

I am supporting these measures, and I hope you will, too. Please help us spread the word with an email campaign and click here to like us on Facebook.

All we need is your yes vote on the June 5 ballot.

Rae Largura

Santa Barbara