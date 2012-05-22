Lompoc Gang Member Arrested on Assault, Other Charges

Maurice Munoz is accused of several felonies stemming from incident last week in downtown Santa Barbara, but police were withholding details

A 24-year-old Lompoc gang member was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a downtown residence on several felony charges related to an incident that occurred last week in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Maurice Munoz was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East Canon Perdido Street by detectives who had a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic battery, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, and assault resulting in great bodily injury, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the city on Thursday, but details were not released pending completion of the investigation, Harwood said.

Munoz is on parole and is a Lompoc gang member, Harwood said, adding that the incident is not believed to be gang related.

At the time of his arrest, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Crisis Negotiation Response Team were en route to the residence on East Canon Perdido Street to serve arrest and search warrants due to the violent nature of these crimes, Harwood said.

Prior to their arrival, Munoz exited the residence alone, and was taken into custody by detectives in the area, Harwood said.



Munoz was being held Tuesday evening at the Santa Barbara Police Department.

