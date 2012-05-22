Nature Center Talk to Feature Naturalist Joan Lentz

Author will discuss, 'Why Is the Natural History of Our Region So Special?'

The second lecture in the Neal Taylor Nature Center’s Food for Thought 2012 series is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 10 and will feature guest speaker Joan Lentz.

Lentz, a well-known local birder, lecturer, teacher, author and naturalist, has just completed her most recent book, A Naturalist’s Guide to the Santa Barbara Region, which is to be published in 2013.

Her upcoming talk will focus on topics from this book and will be a great opportunity for the public to get a sneak preview.

In her talk, titled “Why Is the Natural History of Our Region So Special?” Lentz will step back and take an overview of our corner of California — San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — and explain the big concepts that have resulted in habitats for plants and animals here that are absolutely unique.



The talk will be held in the Cachuma Lake Recreation Hall, and is free with $10 park admission per vehicle. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.

— Julie McDonald is executive director of the Neal Taylor Nature Center.