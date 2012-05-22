Barbara Seward de L’Arbre Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara Board

She brings to the position an extensive background in sales and marketing

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce Barbara Seward de L’Arbre as a new board member.

Before joining the Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors, Seward de L’Arbre served as the vice president of sales and marketing for the Adizes Institute, an international consulting services firm, where she oversaw all marketing and sales initiatives. She also served as the sales director for Efficient Frontier Inc., a privately held international leader in Search Engine Marketing (SEM) technology and services. She managed accounts and managed all marketing materials for the company.

Seward de L’Arbre has also formed part of the Commission Junction, ValueClick team as the director of client services and senior partner development. There she pioneered and created agency programs and consistently exceeded sales quota and goals.

Seward de L’Arbre holds dual bachelor of arts degrees in business economics and Spanish from UC Santa Barbara. She also has a marketing certification.

She serves on the board of Child Abuse Listening & Medication, the 100 Committee for Girls Inc., and with the Auxiliary for the Music Academy of the West. She is a previous member of the Lobero Theatre board.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.