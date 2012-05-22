Santa Barbara Sanctuary Seeking Homes for Rescued Rabbits

Blue Skies Animal Sanctuary takes in the rabbits from a Bay Area research facility

A Santa Barbara animal rescue group is seeking homes for rabbits recently rescued from a Bay Area research facility.

Blue Skies Animal Sanctuary and the Beagle Freedom Project worked together to rescue the rabbits, who otherwise would have been euthanized.

“Animals in laboratories rarely get the chance to know any other kind of life,” Blue Skies spokesman David Basham said. “We are very thankful that they were given this opportunity.”

In addition to adopters, both groups are always in need of temporary foster homes as well as donations.

— David Basham if the founder and president of Blue Skies Animal Sanctuary.