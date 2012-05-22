SB Tea Party to Host Meet-and-Greet with Candidate Chris Mitchum

The Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society will host congressional candidate Chris Mitchum for a no-host bar and meet-and-greet from 4:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday, May 29 at Endless Summer Bar & Cafe, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 180 in Santa Barbara.
Mitchum is running for a seat in the House of Representatives in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District along the Central Coast.
Here’s your chance to chat with Mitchum about your concerns before the June 5 primary vote or before sending in your ballot.