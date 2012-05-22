Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Honored for 50 Years of Service

Rotary Club of Montecito presents the Vocational Service/Public Safety Award to the all-volunteer unit

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | May 22, 2012 | 6:28 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team was recently honored by the Rotary Club of Montecito for its team members’ exceptional service and contributions to the community.

Members of this nonprofit all-volunteer mountain rescue unit under the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have been serving the residents of Santa Barbara County since 1962. During its five decades, SBCSAR has performed countless search and rescue operations in the mountains above the unincorporated area of Montecito.

Cmdr. Samuel Gross of the Sheriff’s Department said he is “extremely proud of SBCSAR accomplishments and willingness to go above and beyond in their volunteer efforts for the community. All its members are outstanding individuals who exemplify dedication and commitment to the citizens of Montecito, and our community as a whole, on a truly selfless and giving basis.”

Gross also highlighted the services of the team to the Montecito community during the Tea Fire in November 2008. During that fire, team members organized and assisted the Sheriff’s Department in evacuating thousands of residents from the fast-moving fire and providing critical situational reports of the fire’s progress to command personnel from its teams out in the field. In addition, in the days after the initial fire, the team searched each burned home to make sure all occupants were accounted for.

SBCSAR is trained to use specialized equipment to handle a variety of emergencies, such as high-angle rock rescues, car-over-the-side accidents, downed aircraft, swift water rescues and other wilderness medical emergencies. The team is also highly proficient in search operations for overdue hikers, mountain bikers, missing children or lost hunters. As a member of the Mountain Rescue Association, the team also responds to support search and rescue efforts throughout California and the United States.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by the sheriff and the Montecito Rotary Club for something we love doing for the community,” SBCSAR team president Ben Stefanski said.

The Rotary Club of Montecito presented the award during its meeting last Tuesday. The Vocational Service/Public Safety Award is presented to men and women serving the community who have exemplified outstanding professional achievement and high ethical standards in the performance of his or her duties.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 