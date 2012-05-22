Internet Scams, ID Theft Focus of Free Consumer Protection Fair

Information on Internet scams and identity theft for older adults will be presented by Deputy District Attorney Vicki Johnson at the Third Annual Consumer Protection Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 4 at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St.

The workshop is put on by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and AARP Chapter 72.

This event is perfect for seniors who want to identify and be aware of these risks as well as adults who want to learn how to protect their parents, friends and neighbors.

Resources will also be available from the Federal Trade Commission and the California Department of Consumer Affairs.

— Jason Bryan is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.