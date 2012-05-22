Search Leads to Arrest on Drug, Weapons Charges

Roman Valdez, 19, was taken into custody after a warrant was served in Santa Maria

A 19-year-old gang member was arrested in Santa Maria Tuesday on narcotics and related charges following a weeks-long investigation, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Roman Valdez was booked into the Lompoc Jail for multiple firearms, narcotics and gang charges, said sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars. Bail was set at $100,000.

The arrest came after sheriff’s investigators served a search warrant Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of North Pine Street in Santa Maria. During the search, detectives found a quantity of methamphetamine and a stolen .357 handgun, Sugars said.

The weapon was repoted stolen in March, Sugars said.

