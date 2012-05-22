Neal Taylor Nature Center Offering Adult Fishing Workshop

Local experts will teach the basics for fishing Cachuma Lake

A workshop to teach adults basic fishing skills is being offered at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake from 8:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2.

The registration fee is $10 and is limited to the first 30 adults. All equipment will be provided.

This workshop will be taught by local fishing experts in honor of Taylor, who served as a naturalist for the Santa Barbara County Parks Department for more than 18 years before retiring.

Call 805.693.0691 for more information or mail a check to the Nature Center, and designate that it is for the workshop, at 2265 Highway 154, Santa Barbara 93105.

— Julie McDonald is executive director of the Neal Taylor Nature Center.