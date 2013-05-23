Air Quality Watch Issued for Northern Santa Barbara County Through the Weekend

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Air Pollution Control District on Wednesday issued an air quality watch for Northern Santa Barbara County to be in effect until Tuesday.

High winds are forecast that may produce elevated particle levels and poor air quality in Santa Maria, Lompoc and other areas. During the next several days, the winds may die down and then pick back up again, and impacts on air quality may be intermittent.

If you are in an area where there are high levels of dust in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air.

If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health-care provider. Everyone is encouraged to avoid dust-producing activities when winds are high.

For more information click here, and for recorded advisory updates call 805.961.8802.

An air quality watch is issued when there is potential for poor air quality in some areas of the county.

— Mary Byrd represents the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.