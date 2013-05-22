Bacara Resort & Spa to Host Private, Advance Screening of ‘SOMM’

In the wildly successful documentary SOMM, viewers are taken on a humorous, emotional and illuminating look into a mysterious world — the Court of Master Sommeliers and the massively intimidating Master Sommelier exam. On Sunday, June 2, Bacara Resort & Spa is honored to host a private, advance screening of the film as only the world-class resort can — with fine wines and exceptional cuisine.

“Bacara’s appreciation for fine wine is evident in our 12,000-bottle wine cellar and new Wine Tasting Room,” said Kathleen Cochran, general manager of Bacara Resort & Spa. “We share the filmmaker’s fascination with this intriguing world and are honored to screen a film about one of our favorite passions.”

Shown prior to its nationwide theatrical release, Bacara’s screening of SOMM will begin at 3 p.m. with a two-hour wine reception presented by the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association. Guests will have an opportunity to sample more than 30 reserve varietals by top winemakers, including Foley Family Wines and Beringer Vineyards. The reception will also include tastings by Bacara’s award-winning culinary team.

SOMM will be shown in the resort’s own 211-seat Screening Room featuring digital cinema technology and a surround-sound audio system. After, guests will have an opportunity to hear from two of the film’s stars and Santa Barbara County residents — Sommeliers Brian McClintic and Eric Railsback — during a special Q&A. McClintic and Railsback are managing partners of Caveau Wine Bar & Merchant, the highly anticipated venture opening next month in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

“Showing SOMM at Bacara Resort & Spa with the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association pouring wine is the only way we could top the sold-out shows that took place during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival,” filmmaker Jason Wise said. “I am honored to have the film return to Santa Barbara and even more honored to have Brian and Eric on hand to answer questions about the film in the most luxurious of settings.”

Bacara’s private screening of SOMM will take place from 3 to 6:30 p.m. June 2. Tickets are $65 a person and include wine and chef tastings. Space is limited and advanced tickets must be purchased online, available by clicking here. For those interested in a wine weekend at Bacara, guestroom rates start at $299 and can be made at 855.817.9782 or by clicking here.

Written and directed by Wise, SOMM tells the story of four sommeliers attempting to pass the prestigious Master Sommelier exam, a test with one of the lowest pass rates in the world. Those who have passed have put at risk their personal lives, their well-being, and often their sanity to pull it off. Shrouded in secrecy, access to the Court Of Master Sommeliers has always been strictly regulated; cameras have never been allowed anywhere near the exam prior to this film. SOMM opens in theaters and will be available on iTunes on June 21.

— Anne Stephany is the director of marketing and communications for Bacara Resort & Spa.