Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Hayes Commercial Broker Reports ‘Much More Optimism’ at Retail Real Estate Show

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | May 22, 2013 | 5:48 p.m.

Optimism reigns at RECon 2013 as retailers, developers, lenders and brokers converge on Las Vegas for the retail real estate industry’s biggest annual global event.

With consumer confidence and spending both on the rise, commercial brokers that focus on retail property are encouraged by the optimism and vibrancy of this year’s convention.

This week at the International Council of Shopping Centers’ RECon show in Las Vegas, local retail leasing expert Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group reports that this was clearly the best show since the recession.

With 32,000 attendees and more than 1,000 exhibitors, RECon is the world’s largest convention for the real estate industry. In addition to presentations by analysts and a keynote address by Randi Zuckerberg (former marketing director at Facebook), RECon is a bustling marketplace where brokers representing shopping centers and retail chains meet to make deals.

“There is much more optimism and energy at this year’s convention,” Martz said. “Attendance is way up and retailers are in expansion mode again — with many who have their sights set on Santa Barbara.”

The recession brought widespread store closures by national store chains, but the tide has turned; current indicators and activity at the conference suggest that the phase of scaling back has drawn to a close and retailers are actively rolling out new plans for expansion in key markets. This is good news for shopping centers and retail property owners on the South Coast, as increased demand for retail space generally favors landlords.

Over their many years at the conference, the Hayes Commercial brokers have found a correlation between activity at RECon and the leasing that happens on the South Coast.

“We see RECon as a barometer of the retail market at the national and global level, which gives us additional perspective on our local markets,” Martz said. “My reading of this year’s show confirms what our local market data indicate: commercial real estate markets are continuing to recover, with vacancy rates declining and rental rates rising.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 