Children’s Chorus Raises Its Voice to Help Children in Need

'Cottage Family,' an original song in honor of the Cottage Children's Hospital, will debut during the Children's Miracle Network Telethon.

By Maria Zate | May 23, 2008 | 5:15 a.m.

In an effort to raise community support for the nonprofit Cottage Children’s Hospital at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus will debut an original composition, “Cottage Family,” live at 3:30 p.m. Sunday during the Children’s Miracle Network

Telethon on KEYT TV Channel 3.

“The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus is not only excited to debut this original song live on television, but is equally honored to be helping critically ill children in the process,” said Steve O’Connor, artistic director of the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus. “The children really wanted to share their talents for the good of their community.”

“Cottage Family” is a collaboration of Cottage Health System, the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus and songwriter

Maggie Wheeler, co-director of the Golden Bridge Community Choir and an actress best known for her role as Janice on the hit series Friends. “Cottage Family” gives local children the community-building opportunity to reach out to peers undergoing treatment at Cottage Children’s Hospital, contributing to their lives through song. After this year’s broadcast, the children will go into the studio to record the song, which will be available for download through www.cottagehealthsystem.org

with proceeds benefiting the hospital.

The song’s debut marks the Cottage Children’s Hospital’s 22nd anniversary on the Children’s Miracle Network telethon. Broadcast on KEYT Channel 3 from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and remote locations throughout the city, the telethon raised more than $462,000 in 2007 for lifesaving services for the more than 2,000 children who were treated at Cottage Children’s Hospital.

“The Children’s Miracle Network has played a major role in contributing to the health of Cottage Children’s Hospital,” said Dr. Curtis Pickert, a pediatric intensivist and medical director of pediatrics and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Cottage Children’s Hospital. “My fellow physicians and I are grateful for all the community support, which enables us to provide an incredibly high level of care to children and families who reside between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.”

Cottage Children’s Hospital is recognized as a regional referral center for the medical needs of children in Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Kern and Bakersfield. Funds from this year’s telethon will support the rebuilding efforts of the hospital to meet the growing needs of the communities. Every cent raised through the broadcast will go toward treating children of all ages, regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

Maria Zate represents Cottage Health System.

