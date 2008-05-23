End the Holiday on a High Note With High School Jazz Combo

High school musicians Lito Hernandez and Daniel Hanley perform on Memorial Day; seven schools compete next weekend in one of the biggest jazz events of the year.

End Memorial Day by connecting with friends, thanking a veteran and hearing great jazz. Two of Santa Barbara High’s best talents — junior Lito Hernandez, Santa Barbara County’s first-ever Grammy Spotlight finalist, and senior Daniel Hanley, who has composed two original scores — will play at SoHo Restaurant & Music Club from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Members of Santa Barbara High’s Music Students United want the community to know about their accomplishments. Jazz combos and full bands will play favorites from Gordon Goodwin, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and others. We invite all local veterans to be our guests.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 31 at Santa Barbara High, come celebrate and enjoy musicians from all seven Santa Barbara School District secondary schools. Hear each school’s jazz bands perform and compete with 35 junior and senior high schools from throughout Southern and Central California in one of the biggest jazz events of the year.



San Marcos High performs in the “heavy” division against the very best: Eagle Rock, Moorpark and Westlake high schools. Don’t miss Dos Pueblos High. Support rising talents from Goleta Valley, La Colina, La Cumbre and Santa Barbara junior high schools.

More than 1,600 petition signatures have been collected to help save music in secondary public schools. See that your contribution was worth the effort.