Team Santa Barbara Gears Up for Road Race

Eight bicyclists will pedal 3,000 miles in the nonstop Race Across America, beginning June 11 in Oceanside.

On June 11, Team Santa Barbara Green Power – a group of eight bicyclists from Santa Barbara – will begin Race Across America 2008

, a 3,000-mile, coast-to-coast race across the country. The nonstop race is considered one of the longest and toughest bike races in the world. The race will begin in Oceanside and end in Annapolis, Md.

In this high-powered competition, Team Santa Barbara Green Power’s objectives are to represent Santa Barbara’s commitment to environmental sustainability; promote cycling as a healthy and eco-friendly method of recreation and transportation; and to raise funds for

CALM

, Child Abuse Listening and Mediation. Last year’s RAAM team, then named Team Santa Barbara, raised $13,000 for CALM and hopes to raise more this year.

The eight-member relay team includes four riders older than age 60 who rode with the Santa Barbara team in the 2007 RAAM and distinguished themselves by setting a record of seven days, seven hours and 40 minutes in the 60-plus age category. This year’s team includes Ed Allbritton, George Bifano, Paolo Ciani, Don Flanigan (captain), Brian Knowles, Stephen Knowles, Mark Luke and Shaw Talley.

In addition to charter sponsors

B3 Architects

and Berkus Design Studio , major sponsors include Marborg Industries , the Mosher Foundation and Richardson Bike Mart.

There will be a sendoff the first week of June. For more information, visit

www.santabarbaragreenpower.com

or call Flanigan at 805.682.5803.

Kristin Anderson is the marketing director for B3 Architects and Berkus Design Studio.