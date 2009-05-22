Follow the Goleta Chamber on Twitter

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce is now using Twitter.com to post business news, local happenings, photos and member information.

Recent “tweets” have included information about Venoco’s 2008 Safety Award, links to chamber events and information on what members are doing with Twitter. During the Jesusita Fire, the chamber posted infrared images (courtesy of FLIR Commercial Vision Systems) and evacuation maps.

“We see Twitter as a new and exciting way to connect with our members and our community,” chamber president and CEO Kristen Amyx said. “As this type of media evolves, we look forward to sharing useful, timely information and ideas.”

Other chamber members regularly tweeting are the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter, UCSB and SBParent.com.



Twitter is a free social networking and micro-blogging service that enables users to send and read other users’ updates, known as tweets. Tweets are text-based posts of up to 140 characters in length that are displayed on the user’s profile page and delivered to other users who have subscribed to them (known as followers).



Get involved in the conversation by following GoletaChamber on Twitter.com, or click here to see tweets scrolling on the home page.

Valerie Kushnerov is vice president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.