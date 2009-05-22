UCSB Filmmakers, K-9 Pals Team Up for Benefit Screening

The event includes a silent auction, with all ticket sales and proceeds going to the no-kill shelter

UCSB student filmmakers and Santa Barbara K-9 Pals have teamed up to bring the Santa Barbara community a night of film and charity.

A benefit screening will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Victoria Hall Theater. A silent auction will start at 6 p.m.

Films to be shown include a documentary about Frank Borzage, a local director, and a documentary about the recent structural changes to Isla Vista.

All ticket sales and silent auction proceeds will go to K-9 Pals. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.

K-9 Pals is a no-kill animal shelter where dogs are trained and rehabilitated until they are adopted.

— Heather O’Brien represents the UCSB filmmakers.