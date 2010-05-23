High Wind Advisory Extended Until Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has extended a high wind advisory until 9 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected, with local gusts to 45 mph possible below canyons and passes.

Southern California has been battered by weekend winds, and steady north winds of 20-30 mph have been blowing along the South Coast since Friday afternoon. Gale-force conditions have made the Santa Barbara Channel especially choppy and a high rip current alert is in effect for area beaches.

Motorists are urged to use caution on Highway 154 through San Marcos Pass and along Highway 101 near Gaviota Pass. High-profile vehicles are at extra risk.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s, and overnight lows in the 40s.

