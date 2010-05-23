Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:13 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Planning Early for a Science Fair of the Future

Experimental phase helps craft ideas whose time will come

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | May 23, 2010 | 7:25 p.m.

Z: “Pants May Power Your iPod.” Easily my favorite L.A. Times headline in a long time.

She: Your pants have been calling me on your cell phone for years. What’s the big discovery?

Z: UC Berkeley researchers are making fibers that use piezoelectricity to create power, and then sewing them into clothes. This is what I want Koss’ science fair project to be about.

She: The science fair that isn’t for another two years, when he goes to junior high school?

Z: Yup.

She: The science fair that you’ve been coming up with a new project for him every six months for the last 10 years, whenever there’s some question you have?

Z: That would be the one.

She: In that case, yes, “Pants Power Your iPod” is a great experiment. I’ll get him right on it.

Z: You say that like you don’t mean it.

She: No, I think it’s an excellent idea. Given how twitchy you are, how much you tap your foot, you could probably power the whole house.

Z: That would be sweet.

She: But are you sure there aren’t some other experiments you wouldn’t rather have him do?

Z: Well. I am still curious about body temperature. I read somewhere that it’s not really 98.6° F, so I want him to take a bunch of people’s temperatures to determine what it really is.

She: That should go over well.

Z: I think cold fusion experiments might be outside his realm of expertise, but it would be nice if he could invent a new source of limitless, clean energy.

She: I thought that’s what the pants-power was all about.

Z: I also want to know how much carbon would be taken out of the environment if In-N-Out raised the temperature in their meat-locker-cold restaurants by just a few degrees. It would save the environment and we wouldn’t have to put on long underwear to go eat a Double-Double.

She: There’s a study that actually makes sense to me. That’s a little disconcerting.

Z: Or, he could devise an experiment to determine the perfect toilet paper thickness. Single-ply? Double-ply? Honestly, I’m not sold on the whole super plush thing.

She: Me neither. And since he’ll be there anyway, I’d like to have him do some hard research to clarify once and for all why it costs $500 every time I go to Costco. I know intuitively that for every item you put on your Costco list, you will stumble on seven other items you can’t live without, but I think I’d see the logic much better if Koss were to apply some of your scientific rigor to it.

Z: I think you’re a little confused about what scientific rigor is.

She: Obviously. I’ve been confused about science since elementary school, where I learned in English class that “i” goes before “e” except after “c,” and then it was time to open up our scIEnce textbooks.

Z: A spelling kerfuffle killed your understanding of physics?

She: Yep. I’d also like to see him do some investigation into my Eeny Meeny Miny Mo Of Destiny theory (EMMMOD, patent pending). It’s quite genius, if I do say so myself.

Z: You’d be the one.

She: I’m afraid with 73 percent of my genes, Koss would probably do better by concentrating on the book fair.

Z: You think?

She: I’m just trying to encourage his natural abilities.

Z: There’s actually one thing that’s a little discouraging with all my science fair plans for him.

She: What’s that?

Z: Every time I give him a new idea, he says, “That sounds like a great idea, Dad. You should do that.”

She: Ahh. He’s experimenting with being a tween.

Z: What is a tween? Is there a standard definition for that age? I wonder if there’s some way to measure what the official tween years are? I should have him do that for the science fair.

She: Yes, dear.

— When She and Z aren’t thinking up science projects, they can be reached by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 