Alliance for Living and Dying Well to Outline Five Wishes Program for Community

Free seminar to introduce easy-to-use health-care directive

By Kelly Kapaun for Alliance for Living and Dying Well | May 24, 2011 | 3:41 a.m.

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well will hold a free community gathering Wednesday to celebrate the introduction of the organization’s Five Wishes health-care directive into the community.

The nonprofit alliance, a collaborative effort by a group of Santa Barbara County organizations facilitating supportive conversations about dying, is integrating the Five Wishes process as a guide for end-of-life conversations with loved ones and doctors. Attendees will learn about this newly integrated and easy-to-use system.

The Five Wishes process guides you through conversations with loved ones to let them and your doctors know:

Wish 1: The Person I Want to Make Care Decisions for Me When I Can’t

Wish 2: The Kind of Medical Treatment I Want or Don’t Want

Wish 3: How Comfortable I Want to Be

Wish 4: How I Want People to Treat Me

Wish 5: What I Want My Loved Ones to Know

The alliance believes that, while difficult, these types of conversations and planning for death and dying are also a time of deep meaning and growth, and they can improve one’s quality of life and the ability to enjoy life.

The free community gathering will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Beverages and light refreshments will be served. There is no charge for admission.

Click here for more information on the Alliance for Living and Dying Well. Become a fan of the Alliance for Living and Dying Well on Facebook.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.

