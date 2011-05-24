Alliance for Living and Dying Well to Outline Five Wishes Program for Community

The Alliance for Living and Dying Well will hold a free community gathering Wednesday to celebrate the introduction of the organization’s Five Wishes health-care directive into the community.

The nonprofit alliance, a collaborative effort by a group of Santa Barbara County organizations facilitating supportive conversations about dying, is integrating the Five Wishes process as a guide for end-of-life conversations with loved ones and doctors. Attendees will learn about this newly integrated and easy-to-use system.

The Five Wishes process guides you through conversations with loved ones to let them and your doctors know:

Wish 1: The Person I Want to Make Care Decisions for Me When I Can’t

Wish 2: The Kind of Medical Treatment I Want or Don’t Want

Wish 3: How Comfortable I Want to Be

Wish 4: How I Want People to Treat Me

Wish 5: What I Want My Loved Ones to Know

The alliance believes that, while difficult, these types of conversations and planning for death and dying are also a time of deep meaning and growth, and they can improve one’s quality of life and the ability to enjoy life.

The free community gathering will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Beverages and light refreshments will be served. There is no charge for admission.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Alliance for Living and Dying Well.