Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Begins Work on Ellwood Mesa Well Abandonment Project

Truck traffic, heavy equipment may have temporary impacts on and near Santa Barbara Shores Drive

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | May 24, 2011 | 3:17 a.m.

The city of Goleta and the state Coastal Commission have issued permits for implementation of the Ellwood Mesa Well Abandonment Project.

The permits authorize the city and the state Department of Conservation, Division of Oil Gas & Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) to reabandon three historic oil wells, destroy five idle water wells and a groundwater monitoring well, and implement native grassland and wetland restoration efforts on the Ellwood Mesa/Sperling Preserve. These efforts are required to address public-safety concerns and to bring the property into compliance with state and local regulations.

“We are excited to be moving forward with this project to protect and enhance one of the premier open spaces on the South Coast,” said Steve Chase, the city of Goleta’s director of planning and environmental services.

Preconstruction activities are to begin this week with actual excavation to commence on or around June 1. Construction work is currently scheduled to last through July with native grassland and wetland restoration efforts to begin in November. Work will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The public may experience some minor inconveniences during this project. Heavy equipment and vehicles will be using Santa Barbara Shores Drive to access the work site on a daily basis, which could create dust and noise. All project-related vehicles and equipment will be parked in specified fenced areas on the mesa/preserve.

Site users should be aware that truck traffic and heavy equipment will be present on the mesa and its trails during June and July, and that certain trails will be rerouted temporarily to address safety concerns and maximize environmental protection.

Click here for a site map of the Ellwood Mesa Abandonment Project. Click here for more information on the project.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’spublic information officer.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 