Goleta Begins Work on Ellwood Mesa Well Abandonment Project

The city of Goleta and the state Coastal Commission have issued permits for implementation of the Ellwood Mesa Well Abandonment Project.

The permits authorize the city and the state Department of Conservation, Division of Oil Gas & Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) to reabandon three historic oil wells, destroy five idle water wells and a groundwater monitoring well, and implement native grassland and wetland restoration efforts on the Ellwood Mesa/Sperling Preserve. These efforts are required to address public-safety concerns and to bring the property into compliance with state and local regulations.

“We are excited to be moving forward with this project to protect and enhance one of the premier open spaces on the South Coast,” said Steve Chase, the city of Goleta’s director of planning and environmental services.

Preconstruction activities are to begin this week with actual excavation to commence on or around June 1. Construction work is currently scheduled to last through July with native grassland and wetland restoration efforts to begin in November. Work will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The public may experience some minor inconveniences during this project. Heavy equipment and vehicles will be using Santa Barbara Shores Drive to access the work site on a daily basis, which could create dust and noise. All project-related vehicles and equipment will be parked in specified fenced areas on the mesa/preserve.

Site users should be aware that truck traffic and heavy equipment will be present on the mesa and its trails during June and July, and that certain trails will be rerouted temporarily to address safety concerns and maximize environmental protection.

— Valerie Kushnerov is the city of Goleta’spublic information officer.