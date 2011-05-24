Santa Barbara Land-Use Attorney Jana Zimmer Named to Coastal Commission

Santa Barbara land-use attorney Jana Zimmer was appointed Monday to the state Coastal Commission.

The appointment to the four-year term was made by Assembly Speaker John Pérez, D-Los Angeles, and takes effect immediately.

In a statement, Pérez called Zimmer “one of the most knowledgeable and well-respected coastal land-use experts in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.”

“Speaker Pérez should be highly commended for his appointment of Jana Zimmer to the Coastal Commission,” said Susan Jordan, director of the California Coastal Protection Network. “A well-respected land-use attorney, Zimmer brings extensive knowledge of the Coastal Act and Coastal Commission policies and is known for her unbiased and deliberative approach to the issues.”

David Pettit, senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Zimmer has represented the interests of working people, the environmental community, local government and property owners.

“Jana Zimmer has a 30-year track record of fighting for the coast,” he said. “... She has no agenda but to do the right thing.”

In making the announcement, Pérez also confirmed Zimmer’s selection of former San Diego City Councilman Scott Peters as an alternate commissioner.

