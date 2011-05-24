Want to Know How to Run a Successful Tech Company in Santa Barbara?

Santa Barbara is a hub for technology companies.

Over the past few years, the South Coast has seen a surge of tech companies lay down their roots and start their headquarters in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria. To bring us inside one of the largest in Santa Barbara County, Network Hardware Resale president and CEO Mike Sheldon will share his secrets to running a successful tech company here. He will present his story at the CPA/Law Society luncheon Thursday.

Sheldon will discuss how the NHR model differs from its competitors, what his biggest challenges are, and how the impacts of cloud-based software have changed the sales environment.

Named CEO in 2006, Sheldon provides leadership and strategic direction for NHR, a growing global reseller with more than 200 people on his team. He joined NHR in 2001 as vice president of sales.

NHR, founded in 1986, is one of the leading privately held sources for pre-owned, refurbished and new networking equipment. Headquartered in Goleta, NHR also has offices in Dallas, New York, London, Amsterdam and Singapore. The company recently leased 99,000 square feet along the Hollister Corridor for a new headquarters and a regional warehouse.

The CPA/Law Society luncheon is noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo St. To RSVP, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by Tuesday.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf.