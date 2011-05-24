Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Fire Department Sees Steady Services Looking Forward

DiMizio talks specifics of response times, injuries in outlining $21.3 million budget proposed for next year

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 24, 2011 | 1:19 a.m.

Santa Barbara Fire Chief Andrew DiMizio presented his department’s proposed $21.36 million budget to the City Council on Monday night, and said the SBFD hopes to improve on response times and cut down on the number of injuries next year.

Last year, there was talk of “browning out” Fire Station No. 3, at 415 E. Sola St., so DiMizio is pursuing more data on response times and types of calls to so he can numerically defend having every station open, he said.

The Fire Department has a higher response time than other South Coast municipalities, at 88 percent of calls being answered within five minutes.

It was an unusual year for SBFD with an unprecedented number of retirements and hours lost to injury or illness, Operations Division Chief Pat McElroy said.

In response, the department is implementing a wellness and fitness committee and DiMizio wants to find funding for annual physicals.

Constant staffing requirements have led to hundreds of overtime hours — including 294 hours of forced overtime during the past three years. At all times, there will be one battalion chief, three engine crew members for each of the eight stations and a four-member squad truck/rescue crew working.

The in-house training and effort to hire laterally from other departments will help get more employees out on the street more quickly to fill vacancies, McElroy said.

Seventy-two percent of the department’s calls are medical, 2 percent are fire calls — the most dangerous and labor intensive — and the other 26 percent are a mixture of hazardous materials, traffic calls and even elevator rescues.

Fire Marshal Joe Poire said the department is hopeful of increasing defensible-space enforcement to balance out public education in the foothill areas. The fire prevention division is also responsible for inspections, fire and arson investigations, some training and emergency plans for the city.

The City Council has been hearing from each of the city’s departments as it prepares to adopt a municipal budget by June 21 for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Click here to read the Fire Department’s proposed 2011-2012 budget.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.
http://www.santabarbaraca.gov/Government/Departments/Fire/index.htm

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 