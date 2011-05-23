Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

United Blood Services Issues Appeal for Pre-Memorial Day Holiday Blood Supply Boost

Appointments to donate blood can be made through Friday evening

By Janna Nichols for United Blood Services | May 23, 2011 | 4:21 p.m.

With the busy Memorial Day weekend approaching, United Blood Services is asking eligible donors to give either before the holiday or their summer vacation to ensure a steady and ample supply.

Blood demands, beginning with the Memorial Day weekend, can often increase as more people take vacations, travel and other accidents occur. This weekend marks the beginning of summer for the Blood Bank, when donations often decrease just as the demand becomes less predictable. To keep a ready supply, United Blood Services is asking eligible donors to remember to give during the summer vacation season.

Donations may be made at the UBS Center Santa Barbara, 902 Laguna St., at the corner of Cañon Perdido, or any of a number of community blood drives happening throughout Santa Barbara County. Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services at 805.965.7037 or toll-free at 1.800.715.3699. Donors also can click here to schedule an appointment online by clicking on “Donate Blood” and typing in your ZIP code to find a list of drives nearby.

Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins are also welcome, and will be honored as our appointment schedule allows.

You may donate blood if you are over age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger.

Santa Barbara Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Pizza is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The facility is closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.

Click here for more information on United Blood Services.

— Janna Nichols is a marketing and communications specialist at United Blood Services.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 