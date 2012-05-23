Caring and Sharing Comes to Calle Real Center

Merchants will share their storefronts on June 2 with a variety of community nonprofits

From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2, the Calle Real Shopping Center, on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview avenues, will be transformed into a nonprofit showcase and neighborhood party for the first-ever Caring and Sharing event.

Many of the merchants in the center will be sharing their storefronts for the afternoon with a wide variety of nonprofits, allowing them a venue to show just what it is that makes these nonprofit organizations so valuable to the community.

Not just an educational opportunity, there will be fun activities and a party atmosphere for the whole family, including music, a photo booth courtesy of AMS Entertainment, balloon animals, a fire truck courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire, a Sheriff’s Department cruiser, animal rescue and adoptions, food sampling from participating restaurants, and much more.

United Blood Services will be on hand for blood typing for those who would truly like to give from the heart. The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will also have a booth, as will Noozhawk.

Coincidentally, Western Dental will be hosting its grand reopening celebration with two radio stations doing remote broadcasts and a bounce castle set up out front.

There will be more than 35 storefronts and 40 nonprofits participating, and attendees can play the “Find the Hidden Letters” game and enter a drawing for great prizes. There will be more than $2,000 worth of certificates, gifts and discount coupons that will be given away to those who enter and play.

Help make the first Caring and Sharing event a big success by coming out to the Calle Real Center between 1 and 5 p.m. on June 2.

Some of the nonprofits signed up to participate include, among others, Strive for Youth, the American Heart Association, the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society, the Santa Barbara High School cheerleaders, Girls Inc., the Boys & Girls Club, Child Hope, Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara, Rental Housing Mediation, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, the Santa Barbara Youth Project, PEP — Postpartum Education for Parents, the Page Youth Center, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, the American Cancer Society — Relay for Life, the Challengers, sbSNAP.org, the Down Syndrome Association, Peer Buddies, the Mental Wellness Center, the Center for Successful Aging, Isla Vista Youth Projects Inc., United Way, Greyhound Rescue, K-9 Pals, 2nd Chance Cats, Cocker Rescue, Santa Barbara Animal Rescue, the Paul Mitchell Charities list, Women’s Economic Ventures, the American Red Cross, CALM, Angels Bearing Gifts, Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, the Arts Fund of Santa Barbara, Hearts Adaptive Riding, Partners in Education, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Team In Training, Jodi House, Food From the Heart, Easy Lift Transportation, the Alliance for Living and Dying Well, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The event is presented by the Calle Real Merchants Association. For more information, contact Glenn Avolio at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.886.5438.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Calle Real Merchants Association.