Financial Consultant Kevin Bourke Celebrates 25 Years

Founder of Bourke Wealth Management reflects on the changing economy

By Marjorie Large for Bourke Wealth Management | May 23, 2012 | 8:51 p.m.

Kevin Bourke, founder of Bourke Wealth Management, celebrated 25 years as a financial consultant on Monday, marking the anniversary of his successful completion of the Series 7, an exam that legally qualifies a person to trade securities.

Kevin Bourke

When Bourke began his career, Ronald Reagan was president and, over the years, has seen the fall of the Berlin Wall and the rise of the Internet age.

Despite all the changes and developments, he maintains certain key principles still apply — planning and patience.

Bourke, who was a regular contributor to the financial column of the Santa Barbara Independent and is a frequent guest on the ABC-affiliate KEYT, has applied his 25 years experience to his investment philosophy — preparation is key. He believes it is important to invest for the long haul while being resistant to emotions when planning investments.

Early in his career, Bourke applied an institutional, fee based, asset allocation model to portfolios while many traders used a commission-based trading model. At the time, only the largest institutions used this approach, which Bourke calls the Make Your Money Last a Lifetime model.

While it may not guarantee against loss, it minimizes volatility through tumultuous times, like this current decade. With 10,000 people retiring daily over the next 15 years, the entire financial picture will continue to be in flux and change dramatically.  Education and deliberate and disciplined planning are now more essential than ever before.

“In 25 years, I have seen fluctuations in our economy, the evolution of communication and the impacts of a global market,” Bourke said. “These have all taught me that disciplined planning, more than ever, is the cornerstone to any successful long term investment strategy. Whether Black Monday or the housing bubble burst, anything can happen, so it is best to be prepared.”

Bourke is also a certified financial planner, chartered financial consultant, certified divorce financial analyst and author of the upcoming book, Make Your Money Last a Lifetime. Click here for more information about Bourke Wealth Management.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing Bourke Wealth Management.

